Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

BTS: RM to release solo album soon; ARMY predicts ‘wild’ collaboration with Jungkook and Pharrell Williams

BTS leader RM will drop his solo album soon, following the release of Jin's Astronaut and J-Hope's Jack in The Box.

BTS' RM will release solo album soon.

After BTS’ Jin’s emotional performance of “Astronaut” at Coldplay’s Argentina concert, the next band member to release an album is RM. JTBC News reported that RM will be releasing his solo album on November 25. In response to the report, a source from RM’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC shared, “RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations.” RM’s solo album follows the release of Jin’s “Astronaut” and J-Hope’s “Jack in The Box”.

During a VLive on his birthday, RM had hinted that he was working on his album and that he would release it towards the end of the year. RM had also said that “the collaboration would have unexpected people”, and it’s now confirmed that Pharrell Williams would be working with him.

“What if the namkook and pharrell collab on joon‘s album,” one fan wrote. “And i’ve been really curious to see who the collab artists on RM3 are ever since joon said he’s working with people that are close to him,” another added. One fan wrote, “I’m selling my kidney for the RM ft. BIBI and RM ft. Jungkook collab.”

The news of RM’s album comes as bittersweet news for ARMY, as while they are excited for the solo album, it also could mean that RM would head for his mandatory military service with Jin. The statement issued earlier had mentioned that Jin would be the first band member to initiate the process and the others would follow suit, according to their own schedules. Jimin, V and Suga have already teased their solo releases, and more details are awaited.

Also Read |BTS’ Jin, Astronaut and years of unshed tears, love and hate: The first of seven farewells

Meanwhile, Jin bid goodbye to ARMY for two years at Argentina after singing his recent release, “The Astronaut”, with Coldplay. Later, he participated in a fun GQ quiz, discussing the ’10 essential things’ that he couldn’t live without and ARMY noticed that he mentioned his fellow band members without fail in every sentence. He said, “The coolest people to me have to be our BTS members, no? I don’t think there’s anyone as cool as them. Sorry family.” During the course of the conversation, he also expressed his mock exasperation at J-Hope’s lack of gaming skills and praised V.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:35:05 pm
