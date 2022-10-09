BTS’ RM gives emotional speech at TMA Awards 2022, hints at uncertainties amid military service debate: ‘We wish we could talk…’

BTS performed together after what seemed like an eternity for ARMY (their last performance was at the Las Vegas concert this year). The band lit up the the stage at the Fact Music Awards, with their songs For Youth and Yet To Come. ARMY was euphoric and emotional, evident in the loud chants, which left the band members overwhelmed as well. BTS swept the awards, won the Daesang (Grand Prize) along with other accolades.

Considering there’s much anxiety surrounding their military enlistment, RM, without directly addressing the subject, made a poignant speech where he said, “It has been a long time since we’ve been to award ceremonies like this. We met countless cool artistes who were here with us today, but we are not sure if we have been cooler artistes or have had better promotions than they’ve had this year. Which is why I feel really apologetic.”

He continued, “However, because we have worked hard for these 10 years, we feel the fact that we’re even able to think about this is due to the huge amount of love we’ve received throughout these years and our gratitude and sincerity is shown. We wish that we could talk about many things through our style, like we usually do and always have done. But right now, we are unable to do so. Once more things are sorted out, we will be able to convey our true selves to you like we always have.” RM ended his speech with the promise that they’ll put up a good performance at their upcoming BTS concert in Busan.

The concert saw many typical BTS chaotic moments that gave ARMY the much-needed joy, including Jin being carried to the stage by Jimin and J-Hope, V and Jin swaying on stage while speeches were going on, and J-Hope holding both mics.

Recently, as Jin will turn 30 by December, Minister Park Bo Kyun of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) attended the National Assembly’s parliamentary inspection of the administration and promised that the resolution to the discussion surrounding BTS’ military service will be decided by December of this year. There has also been much discussion that the band will face possible conscription as its ‘only fairness’ to the country.

Nevertheless, there’s still one more concert for ARMY to look forward to. BTS will perform at Busan concert on October 15.