BTS’ RM says the band needs to move beyond ‘astonishing people’: ‘We need a message to assert our own image…’

BTS’ recent FESTA 2022 video caused a flurry of anxiety across the world, owing to a mistranslation. While the band members said that they have hit a rough patch and are trying to find themselves, it was interpreted as the band going on an indefinite break. Following the panic and meltdown, RM and Jungkook personally cleared the air. Recently, RM explained further in an interview to Weverse.

RM said that he needs to ‘take a step away’ from himself for a minute. “I think that way I’ll know what the work I’m doing right now means to me and what it is to me. So now I’m worried if I’m just doing the things I’m given and if I’m losing myself in a way.” He added that he worries if he is living too passively in the wake of the pandemic. “It was never my intention to live feeling this way, and I want to live an independent and active life, but now I’m starting to wonder if I’m living too passively because of the pandemic, and it’s unbearable. That includes how I felt at the Grammys, and I think I’ve hit a kind of wall.”

Explaining further what he felt at the Grammys where BTS put up an exhilarating performance of Butter, he said, “We need a message so we can be sure and assert our own image, too. I think the performance of “Butter” we put on at the Grammy Awards astonished people. It was unique. I think it’s time for us to move beyond astonishing people and think again about what kind of messages we can send people now. I had time to think at the hotel while we had our concert in Las Vegas: what I should do, what I should say. So I think now I need to focus and take a look at the clues in my hands and find the solution in there.”

He said that the group has always had a grasp of the situation, but right now, he is not sure what the group is, or what even he is at this point. He said, “So I think I need to find inspiration from people around the world. I have this urgent desire inside me to be inspired by all the inspiration and influence in the world. What should BTS be saying to the world from now on? What position should BTS be remembered for taking at this point? How are we going to function moving forward? I want to get inspiration about these things from others.”

Currently, BTS and HYBE have firmly maintained that the band isn’t on hiatus; they will continue pursuing group activities while focussing more on their solo careers.