Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
BTS’ RM reacts to his privacy being invaded by Korail employee; Big Hit threatens legal action while ARMY expresses fury

Recently, it was revealed that an employee of Korail (South Korean railway system) accessed RM’s private information at least 18 times since 2019, without any consent.

BTSBTS RM reacted to his privacy being invaded (Photo: Instagram/ RM)
BTS’ leader RM (born Kim Namjoon) has reacted after news regarding invasion of privacy did the rounds on social media. Recently, it was revealed that an employee of Korail (South Korean railway system) accessed RM’s private information at least 18 times since 2019, without any consent. Reportedly, the employee used the information for personal reasons like ensuring booking tickets next to RM. The Korail employee had access to RM’s home address and telephone number. The new developments led to furore on social media, with BTS ARMY questioning the safety of the artistes. Big Hit will be taking necessary action against the employee and the matter is under investigation.

On the other hand, RM just shared the news story on his Instagram story, with an emoticon.

One angry fan wrote, “Where is the privacy? what bout his safety? it was genuinely in 3 years.. that’s crazy??? someone who invades privacy, better immediately take action for legal action, it’s not worth to be left alone. namjoon doesn’t deserve it.” Another added, “An employee of Korail had looked into Joon‘s private info such as booking details, address, contact number etc cause they were curious and shared it with their friends too. This is a breach of data privacy and the company is doing nothing?????” Very soon, ‘Big Hit Protect RM’ began to trend on social media.

Last week, there was much discussion about Jungkook’s privacy being invaded, as photos of him in public places reportedly began to do the rounds of social media. BTS members have often faced numerous threats and obsessive stalkers, to the extent that they have made repeated pleas to the fanbase expressing their fear of being mobbed.

On the work front, BTS will see another member depart for military service, as J-Hope has applied for the cancellation of his postponement for enlistment. However, the rapper-choreographer has promised a parting gift for fans, called “On The Street” which will release on March 3. The first teaser for the song dropped today, featuring the rapper-choreographer with J-Cole.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 14:45 IST
