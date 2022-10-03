BTS’ RM watches Kim Go-eun’s thriller Little Women and hails it as ‘super interesting’; ARMY says he has the ‘best taste’

BTS’s RM is involved with the Korean thriller Little Women like other fans, inspiring many others to start watching the show. RM (born Kim Nam-joon) took to Instagram and shared a photo from the opening credits, mentioning that it’s rather intriguing. Little Women, starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Wi Ja-Hoon and Park Ji-Hoo, has been topping the charts in South Korea. The story turns Louisa May Alcott’s novel on its head, and has crafted a crime thriller using similar characters.

Overjoyed ARMY expressed their happiness on social media saying that he ‘has good taste’ and others said that they would start watching too. Considering Little Women has many grimy twists and unsettling themes leading to much heartbreak, fans admitted that he was in for a rough ride. “He feels our pain,” one fan wrote.

RM had written, “It’s super interesting…”

This isn’t the first time that BTS have shown that they’re K-drama enthusiasts just like most of their fans. Jungkook had followed faithfully through the stories of Business Proposal and Twenty Five Twenty One and like everyone following the latter show, had also hoped for a happier ending. During J-Hope’s Jack In The Box pre-release party, RM and Jimin comforted a nervous Jin by doing the popular Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting.

The relationship between BTS and K-dramas is reciprocal, as more than often, there are constant references to the band in innumerable shows. While shows like Melting Me Softly, Guardian: The Lonely And Great God and Money Heist Korea would play the songs or feature fans discussing the band at length, others would play on the names of the members. The anthology show Our Blues saw schoolboys named Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and Jung Hoseok (J-Hope). Tomorrow tried something similar but was met with uproar as they listed BTS members as part of a homicidal list.

Meanwhile, all eyes on October 15 as BTS would be performing their free concert in Busan and have begun preparing in full swing.