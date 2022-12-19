scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

BTS’ RM addresses ‘complicated feelings’ after Jin’s departure, recalls his parting message: ‘He is so strong…’

BTS leader RM talks about Jin's departure for military service and his message for the band.

BTSBTS bids goodbye to Jin
While BTS members and ARMY struggle through Jin’s absence, the band’s leader RM (born Kim-Namjoon) addressed Jin’s departure, the inevitable military enlistment, the permanence of the members tattoos and what it means for their brotherhood.

Speaking to KBS News, RM talked about the last message Jin had for all of them, “Jin said, ‘I’ll go and come back safely’. He said will experience it first and tell us all about it. What I told him was to please look after his health, he is so strong to show his strength, to do as he always does–quietly and peacefully without any accidents. I cheered for him that way.” RM also said, “I have complicated feelings, but I am calm and confident Jin is doing well in training and I am waiting with a calm and cool heart.”

Talking about the enlistment and what it means for the band, RM said in his matter-of-fact manner, “The enlistment is of 18 months, there’s nothing I can do about it. But there are countless Korean and international ARMYs who believe in BTS.” He also talked about the tattoos that each of the members had gotten done in the past six months, “Our members do not like tattoos that much, but we got the friendship tattoos for the first time. The number 7 is engraved on different parts of us. With such a mindset, I cannot promise in advance, but we will work hard for us to get back together as soon as possible and  show you something only we can do.”

During the course of the interview, RM also quoted the phrase ‘heavy is the head that wears the crown’, and addressed the enormous pressure and responsibility of leading one of the biggest bands in the world today. “Many people will be able to imagine, but the crown that is BTS is quite happy,” he added. “I want to accept this fate because I’m trying to recognise for myself that I am a person who is precious and blessed.”

Recently, RM released his album Indigo, and is expected to release another album before he departs for military service.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 11:33:40 am
