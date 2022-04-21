When BTS’ RM, Jimin mistook salt for sugar during cooking contest and drove Suga wild: ‘Gordon Ramsay would have slapped you’

BTS might be two-time Grammy Award nominees along with several other accolades under their belt, but true ARMYs know that the boys often forget that they are international sensations, and clown around at home, giving fans endlessly fun content to scroll through. For many fans, it’s as much a joy to watch them cook, as it is to sing and dance on stage.

During the first wave of the pandemic, BTS brought pure joy to ARMY during their Run BTS show. In one episode, ‘King Of Avatar Cooking Game’, Jin and Suga, who are cooking experts, had to guide the others in a cooking contest.

While Jin had V and Jungkook in his team, Suga was left with RM and Jimin. Under Jin’s guidance, V and Jungkook had better success, despite a few hitches here and there. Unfortunately, Suga was almost ready to cry in exasperation when dealing with RM and Jimin.

RM and Jimin had to make Kimchi pancake and stew. After much spoon-dropping and petty battles, the duo made the classic cooking mistake—they didn’t check to taste sugar and salt, and extra salt—a little too much, that ruined the meal. Moreover, Jimin’s attempts at plating left the rest of the members in hysterics after he used a squirrel bowl.

What made matters even worse for Suga was that RM couldn’t quite hear his instructions, and had to keep asking him over and over again. “Chicken stock,” Suga had to keep repeating, and RM repeated, “Sheep dog?”

love how expressive jimin’s face is here. he’s soooo cute pic.twitter.com/xagDPxr4KC — 𝑺𝑱𝑴 | JIMIN OST 4.24 11PM KST 💙 (@stussyjimin) May 5, 2020

Suga who was directing the duo from the monitor room, had to come in twice to attempt to save the situation, and told the two off for not tasting the salt. J-Hope had to calm him down as he noticed Suga was going red with anger. When Jimin said that they had promised to not get angry with each other, Suga responded that he would have gone mental as well, trying to instruct them.

“If Gordon Ramsay was here, he would have slapped you in the face.” Finally, Jimin gave Suga a hug to calm him down. J-Hope, who was the final judge, was rather aghast with the pancake, but approved of the stew. However, Jin’s team won by a few points, because they clearly didn’t put extra salt in their meal. BTS is known for their several adventures in cooking, one of the most special memories being Jungkook and his glazed potatoes that got stuck to the plate.

On the work front, BTS will release a new album on June 10.