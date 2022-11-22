BTS’ RM requests impatient fans to wait for Indigo album details, ARMY defends his unusual promotional strategy: ‘He knows what he’s doing…’

While BTS’ Jin entertains with his variety shows to ease the pain of his farewell, band leader RM has begun the countdown to the release of his solo album, Indigo. The album will release on December 2.

RM’s promotional strategy seems far different from J-Hope’s, as the latter had constantly posted teasers and photos of Jack in The Box, while Jin had posted a concept video of “Astronaut”. RM has shared sparse photos after the announcement of his solo album Indigo. While most of ARMY is eager for the album and trusts his method, others have not been so accommodating and demanded more to know more about the rollout plans.

RM recently shared a google image of the colour indigo and requested fans to wait a while more. ARMY rushed to his defence and requested fans to let him promote the way he wishes. “It’s the fact joon had to go fetch that pic off google and said ‘HERE DAMN,’” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “y’all got joon searching google images to satisfy your selfish needs pls leave the man alone and let him do things in his own time with indigo i beg.” Yet another fan commented, “idk how you can be an army for any length of time and still think you know better than the boys. indigo is joon’s story, its his archive. he knows what he’s doing.”

RM, who is currently in New York City, took to Instagram and shared photos of his day. He seems to have spent a quiet day in the park and visited a museum, as art happens to be his second passion after music. He captioned his post, “So good to be back!”

Fans were amused at his dedication to see a museum right after arriving in New York. A fan wrote, “joon just landed, shoved his suitcase in his hotel room and went straight to the museum like….”

Indigo, RM’s solo album, is said to be the ‘last archive of his 20’s’, and considering the rapper’s affinity for expounding deep philosophical themes, ARMY is sure that the new album will a rather raw and emotional one.

Meanwhile, the other BTS members have been keeping busy. While Jungkook had a euphoric performance at FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there’s much speculation about V, Jimin and Suga’s upcoming solo albums.