Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
BTS’ RM exudes strong boss vibes as he attends Milan Fashion Week, addresses ARMY in British accent: ‘It’s a bloody beautiful night…’

RM (born Kim Nam-joon) is in Milan, Italy to attend the Bottega Veneta's FW 2023 show during the ongoing Milan fashion week.

BTS RMBTS RM at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/ Rkive)
After J-Hope, Jimin and Suga conquered the fashion world, it’s unlikely that the BTS leader would be left behind. RM (born Kim Nam-joon) is in Milan, Italy to attend the Bottega Veneta’s FW 2023 show during the Milan fashion week. Dressed in black, and exuding ‘mafia boss’ vibes, awestruck ARMY shared videos of the rapper from the event, online. He was greeted by shrieks from an excited crowd, as he entered.

One fan commented on RM’s famous incisive glare and wrote, “That man, those boots, that outfit, that sharp gaze…. I’m shaking Kim Namjoon…”

Another shared a video of RM talking to American singer Kelela, “The way everything started when Namjoon told Kelela he loves her new album and now they’re conversing and laughing together I WANT THAT FOR ME TOO…”

One posted a video of him heading to the event, “Namjoon leaving the hotel heading to the bottega veneta men fashion show in Milan, Italy! the way he smiles and waves for the armys! pls they’re the luckiest…”

RM even attempted an English accent in a video, where he says that he’s attempting his first fashion show. Another fan wrote, “Namjoon in Italy speaking English with a British accent… How we doing my fellow European ARMY?? We crying..”

ARMYs noted that RM essentially was the ‘main character’ at the fashion event, even though it was his first time. The rapper, who released his album Indigo last year, is most likely set to release a new album soon prior to his mandatory military service. Much to the joy of fans, he featured on a Weverse Live days after Valentines Day to check in on them. While RM keeps busy, there’s other BTS content to look forward to, as Jimin’s album Face is up next in the pipeline. On the other hand, V is busy with his cooking variety show, Jinnie’s Kitchen and Suga is all set for his worldwide tour in May. Jungkook’s plans are still under wraps, the vocalist revealed that he hasn’t been working on his album and is just relaxing at home in the meanwhile.

