BTS’ RM shows a different side to himself in new ‘Entirety’ photos, emotional ARMY calls him ‘so real and raw’

After BTS’ Jungkook’s vampire pictorial that left ARMY gushing, it’s now the leader RM’s (born Kim Nam-joon) turn. This new project will see all the members of BTS releasing pictorials one after the other. On August 19, RM teased his concept ‘Entirety’, where he portrays the different sides to him as an artist, as well as a person. Following this, he shared a ‘skit’ for the project, an audio clip where he discusses the pictorial.
In the clip, he explains that it has been eight years since he has filmed like this, and the last time he did so was in a park, somewhere in Europe. “Since this is a photobook, it won’t be authentic if I shot this in a car because I don’t drive,” he says. He then asks the production crew if the photos would be in black and white, and at the end of the clip, he’s told that he has done a great job.
He shared new photos of himself:
ARMY was quick to decode what the photoshoot meant, and how it encompassed all the facets of his personality. One wrote, “Just finished watching joon’s entirety skit with subtitles namjoon is so real and raw i love him so much.” Another added, “Ah it’s gonna be sooooo interesting to see the individual ideas, concepts and how they realise them. First Jungkook’s duality in day and night with My Time and now Joon‘s Entirety theme. Exciting.” A third wrote how the photoshoot shows RM’s love for nature, books and little things, something he has always waxed eloquent about. “Joon’s folio “entirety” is just perceiving the world through his insight.. admiring the mundane things like nature, books, furniture and how he finds meaning in moments many of us deem meaningless. That is so beautiful,” the tweet read.
In June 2022, RM had discussed the band taking a break for a while and focussing on their solo careers as he felt that the group had stagnated and lost its direction. After the initial meltdown, the boys clarified that they were not disbanding. Since then, there has been something new for fans every week—from Jungkook’s Left And Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box and his electric performance at Lollapalooza, Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg and the recent pictorial photoshoots.
