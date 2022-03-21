BTS’ RM comforts anxious ARMY after Jin’s surgery, shares throwback photo with him: ‘You scared me…’

BTS’s eldest member Jin left ARMY worried after Big Hit announced that the singer had to undergo surgery after damaging his index finger, and would be in a cast for a while. RM, who shares a close bond with Jin, took to Instagram and shared a photo with him as well.

RM captioned the post, “Selling memories,” to which Jin replied, “Have a drink?” RM answered, “You scared me.” RM also comforted anxious fans asking, “Is Seokjin fine?” RM answered, “Surprisingly, looks like he is really fine.”

Two days ago Big Hit released a statement detailing Jin’s injury, “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.” The statement added that while the surgery was successful, Jin would have to wear a cast.

Recently, BTS performed in Seoul after over two years and are all set to perform at the Grammys in April, followed by their own Las Vegas concert.