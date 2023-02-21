BTS’ RM shares Closer X Decision to Leave music video after fans come up with their version: ‘ARMY is getting officially featured too…’

Much to the joy of BTS ARMY, the new music video of RM’s Closer, a collaboration with Paul Blanco and Mahalla, was released. The new MV features clips from the romantic mystery film Decision to Leave, directed by Park Chan-wook. The song had earlier featured as a background song for the film. It is the latest music video from RM’s album Indigo, following Wild Flower, Still Life with Anderson Paak.

The collaboration comes after RM had expressed his fondness for the 2022 mystery-romance film during an episode of The Mysterious Dictionary of Human Knowledge. Decision to Leave follows the story of a detective who falls in love with a mysterious woman who might be responsible for her husband’s death.

Going by ARMY’s tweets, it appears as if the idea for the MV started as an edit by a fan, which RM had once shared on his Instagram story, and resulted in an entire video. One fan wrote, “Gosh this is so amazing. The way this idea started as an edit by an ARMY to now we got whole MV of RM Closer with Decision To Leave Edit by an ARMY, saw it eAeon and sent it to Joon and Joon shared it on his IG story now 2 months later we got it as an MV.”

Another fan wrote, “Closer fits so well to the Decision to Leave video… the fact that it’s Joon‘s favorite movie makes it even more special.” Others joked that RM would have made a full powerpoint presentation to turn the ARMY edit into a full-blown music video. “I know Joon made a PowerPoint presentation on why to include army edit of closer n decision to leave on official YouTube.” One fan wrote, “Like it’s crazy to know how an ARMY made an edit of Closer × Decision to Leave managing to end up being on joon‘s story but that to flourish into a literal collaboration MV. Like wow ARMYS are getting officially featured too. Is this real…”

Meanwhile, RM came on Weverse Live recently and said that he had ‘moved on from Indigo’ which brought much hope to fans that he was working on his next album. The other BTS members are keeping busy, as V is in a variety show, while Jungkook is enjoying a self-professed break, and Suga will be on world tour in May and June. Jimin’s album is expected to come out in March and J-Hope recently released his documentary ‘J-Hope in the box’, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.