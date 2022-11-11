BTS’ RM announces debut solo album Indigo, to release on December 2

Leader of the K-pop band BTS, RM, announced his debut solo album Indigo on Thursday. The album was announced on HYBE’s social media platform WeVerse. “Hello. Finally. Because of you, my first album is coming out. I prepared hard for four years,” read the announcement.

This is the the third solo project of a BTS member this year after J-Hope’s album Jack in the Box and Jin’s recently released solo “The Astronaut”, where he collaborated with Coldplay.

BigHit released a statement stating that the album delivers RM’s “candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artistes.”

ARMY has been expecting that one of RM’s collaborations will also feature Pharrell Williams. In a chat with Pharerell for Rolling Stone magazine, RM spoke about his upcoming album and said, “Like 90 percent of the work is done. I’ve released some mixtapes as one of the members of the band, but it was just an experiment. I think this time it’s maybe my official first solo album. But it’s been, like, 10 years since we had our debut as a team. K-pop is all about the band and the groups. And as I told you, I personally started my career as a rapper and as a poet. So that was a tricky part actually, because K-pop is like a mix. It’s the mix of American pop music, other visuals, Korea, and social media and stuff. It’s really intense and really hectic. So it has some pros and cons of its own.”

In July, RM had spoken about his solo album on WeVerse and said, “I had fun working on music, I think it will be completely different from ‘mono’. If ‘mono’ recorded my 2016 to 2018, then I think this new album serves as my diary and archive for 2019 to 2022.” RM has released two mixtapes previously – ‘mono’ in 2018 and ‘RM’ in 2015.

Earlier this year, BTS had announced during their anniversary celebrations that the band will be focusing on solo projects for now and it led many to believe that the band was breaking up. The band later clarified that this was not the case and a few months later, it was announced that with Jin’s military enlistment was the cause for the band to take a pause from their regular engagements.

Indigo will be released on December 2.