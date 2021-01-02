BTS rings in 2021 with an online concert

On Thursday, the globally popular boy band BTS, in collaboration with other K-pop groups and their management agency Big Hit Entertainment, hosted an online concert to bring in the New Year. It was also remotely joined by Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki with whom the band has collaborated in the past.

Fans from all over the world had joined the concert. The members of the band also participated in online fan meetings, message readings, games and so on.

The concert at Goyang (northwest of Seoul), was initially planned to be a both online and offline event, but the new surge of COVID-19 cases in South Korea led the band to host only an online concert instead.

This concert marked the end of a supremely successful year for BTS, with the release of their first ever all English single Dynamite, new albums, the first K-pop group with a Grammy nomination to name a few. They have constantly topped the Billboards this year and on repeated accounts have said that they are eager for an in-person concert.

During the fan interactions, Suga said, “I hope you wrap up the end of the year well, and I’d like to see you in person soon.”