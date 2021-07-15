BTS reveals ARMY’s original name was Bell, Suga bought Eminem CD without understanding lyrics

BTS made their first international appearance after the release of their latest track, Permission To Dance. The Bangtan boys, comprising Jimin, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jungkook appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and answered his numerous questions. Several revelations were made, about V’s sleeping preferences, the original name for ARMY, as well as their culinary and fashion choices.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked them about the various rumours that have been doing the rounds. He asked, “Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them BELL?”

RM explained, “It’s kinda true. When you say BTS it stands for Bangtan in Korean not behind the scenes, I mean for your information. When you say bell in Korean it sounds like Bang so it starts with the same word bang…Thank God…ARMY is so much better.”

Jimmy then asked V whether it was true that he never intended on auditioning for BTS. “Is it true that you never actually intended on auditioning for BTS? You just went to the audition to support your friend? V said, “True, yes”. Jimmy then asked, “What happened to your friend?” and V replied, “He failed…only V.”

We also got to know that Jimin wanted to go with the stage name Baby-J. He answered, “So I had both Baby J and Baby G as an option but when I thought about saying ‘Hi, I’m baby J’ that sounded really weird so I just decided to go on with my real name.” Jimmy also teased Jimin going with the stage name of ‘Jimin Fallon’ to which Jimin said, “So starting next time, I am going to perform as Jimin Fallon.”

During the course of the conversation, Suga also revealed that the first album CD he had ever bought was Eminem. Sugar answered, “It was about fifteen or sixteen years ago and I really loved his music. Translations for the lyrics weren’t available back then so I really couldn’t understand what the lyrics were about so apparently my parents were ok with it because they could not understand what the lyrics were saying. So they said it was ok.”

The boys are on a high right now, as their song Butter continues to reign on Billboard’s Hot 100.