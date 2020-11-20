BTS releases Life Goes On, watch video

scorecardresearch
"Life Goes On" is the first BTS track that addresses coronavirus and how it has brought lives to a standstill across the world.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Updated: November 20, 2020 12:14:50 pm
BTS“Life Goes On” is the lead track of BTS’ album BE.

South Korean boy band BTS has dropped its new song “Life Goes On”, which is about the collective pain that the world is suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic and the hope that a new dawn will come.

The music video, directed by Jeon Jung Kook, compares the pre-COVID times when the six members could hang out carefree and the “new normal” where they are confined to their home like everybody else.

While the majority of the track is in Korean language, the chorus is delivered in English. The profound lyrics offer, in parts, melancholy and hope.

