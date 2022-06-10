BTS’ Yet To Come music video out: Proof lead single is peppered with nostalgic throwbacks, leaves ARMY in tears

The day has finally arrived for BTS ARMY as the band dropped their newest album, Proof. For days the septet comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V have been giving teasing hints about the anthology album, which comprises their old hits and a couple of new tracks, including Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth. The album stretches across 3 CDs and consist of 48 tracks. The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said in a statement. This is even more special for ARMY as it is BTS’s first physical album since last year’s CD single Butter and Permission To Dance with the tagline, We are Bulletproof.

The song list for the three CD’s is as follows: The first, with 19 tracks, includes their hits, including Danger, Fire, DNA, Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, Spring Day, Fake Love, Dynamite and Butter; the second consists of subunit tracks; the final disc will include the three new tracks and songs and demo versions of some of the band’s past hits. The teaser for the song Yet To Come (Most Beautiful Moment) is available on the social media platforms. The music video has also been released with the album. In the nostalgic video, filled with many parallels to their old songs like Blood Sweat And Tears, Spring Day, the band reminisces about their past, but promises ARMY that their ‘best is yet to come’. They say it is just the beginning, and there is a lot more that they promise. They say that despite their trophies and accolades, they’re still the same.

ARMY has been left understandably emotional by the numerous throwbacks in the video and has flooded Twitter with comments. Fans noticed the recreation of the moment from their Spring Day music video. One wrote, “I have so many feelings and I’m sobbing because I don’t know what else to do. All the references to spring day and the sound of the ocean.” “The song is a pure masterpiece, another wrote.

BTS will celebrate their ninth anniversary on June 13, where they will perform Proof live, with a ‘special guest’. ARMY has been busy trying to piece the puzzle together, as there has been much discussion about collaboration with Charlie Puth and Snoop Dogg.

The group also announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube, starting on Friday and running through July 9, on YouTube Shorts.

“As BTS celebrates the ninth anniversary of its debut and is about to open a new chapter in their 10th year as artists, ‘Proof’ was designed to look back on the group’s past activities and ruminate on their meaning,” the group’s agency Big Hit Music said in a statement.