BTS releases EDM and acoustic remixes of Dynamite

K-pop boy band BTS has released two remixes of their recent single “Dynamite”. The group’s managing company Big Hit Entertainment shared the links of the acoustic and electronic dance music (EDM) remixes on their Twitter handle.

Both the remixes are a treat to the ears and certainly worth checking out, particularly if you liked the original song. They add new flavour to what was already an incredibly catchy song.

The new versions are also available to listen on music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music.

BTS’ first English-only single “Dynamite” was released on Friday on YouTube. Its music video went on to become the most-watched video on the site in the first 24 hours by clocking 86.4 million views, beating Blackpink’s “How You Like That,” which had garnered 86.3 million views in a day.

The song currently has 172 million views.

Earlier, BTS had talked to USA Today about launching a fully English song amid a worldwide pandemic. Suga of the group said, “This is a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now, what can we do really good?”

