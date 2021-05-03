BTS releases concept clip for upcoming song Butter, watch video

After announcing that they would be releasing their single “Butter” on May 21, popular South Korean K-pop music group BTS shared a short clip of their group leader RM shooting for the track.

The clip was shared by their record company BIGHIT Music on Monday evening. While not much is clear from the video itself, one can see Rap Monster, dressed in a stylish black ensemble, swaying to the music in a dimly lit room.

Not too long ago, BTS had announced that they are excited to share a new single with their fans, who call themselves ‘ARMY.’ “Butter” has been previously described as a ‘dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.’ According to a USA Today report, the single “Butter” will be BTS’ second song in English after the blockbuster song “Dynamite”.

For the band’s Indian fans, dairy company Amul recently came up with a new poster featuring the Bangtan boys in their animated form. The poster read, ‘BeaTS other butters!’

In addition to their other achievements, BTS also has the honour of being the only Korean band to have ever been nominated for a Grammy award.