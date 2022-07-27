BTS receives four MTV VMAs 2022 nods, Blackpink’s Lisa makes history as first Korean soloist to make it to the list

July 27, 2022 12:26:51 pm
The nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, and several popular K-Pop groups have made it the list of nominees. BTS was nominated in four categories including Best K-Pop (Yet To Come), Best Choreography (Permission To Dance), Best Metaverse Performance (Minecraft) and Best Visual Effects (My Universe).
On the other hand, Seventeen has been nominated in three categories this year. The group is up for Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year (Rock With You) and Best K-Pop (Hot). Blackpink has been nominated for Best Metaverse Performance (The Virtual) while Lisa got a separate nomination for Best K-Pop with “Lalisa”. This also makes Lisa the first K-Pop artiste to receive a solo nomination at the VMAs.
All the fandoms–including ARMY, Blinks, Carats (Seventeen fanbase) are now hoping fervently that their favourite group wins. As BTS has won at the VMAs for the last three years, ARMY hopes that they achieve a similar victory this time too. One fan wrote, “Y’all better take vma seriously,,, because kpop fans will be voting for sure, we better give these wins to BTS only.” Another fan noted, “BTS deserves a nomination for Artist of the Year at VMA and MyUniverse deserves a nomination for Best Collaboration category.”
BTS released their anthology album Proof this year, comprising their old hits and a few new tracks, including “Yet To Come”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth”. They’ll release their track “Bad Decisions”, in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, on August 5. Meanwhile, Blackpink is gearing up for their comeback after more than a year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
Scientists defend T. rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus
5G spectrum: Fifth round of bidding underway, auctions may conclude today
Helpdesks, awareness campaigns to help Delhi residents continue getting power subsidy after October 1
Behind the mask of Paulo Dybala: How the football-loving father’s dream got him playing and now almost in tears at the incredible welcome at Roma
Fresh snow supply protecting some glacier pockets in Karakoram ranges from retreating: Study
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises made to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress…there is anger and insecurity among us’
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners
MPSOS 10th, 12th results declared; here’s how to check
60 per cent of Indians want to explore Web3 as a full-time career option: KuCoin Survey
Hair loss and lower libido among long Covid symptoms – new research
Man killed after speeding Scorpio crashes into him in Noida
Majid Haq calls out Scotland players for ‘deafening silence’ after racism report