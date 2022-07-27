scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

BTS receives four MTV VMAs 2022 nods, Blackpink’s Lisa makes history as first Korean soloist to make it to the list

The nominations for MTV VMAs 2022 have been announced, and several K-Pop groups, including BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen, made it to the list.

July 27, 2022 12:26:51 pm
The nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, and several popular K-Pop groups have made it the list of nominees. BTS was nominated in four categories including Best K-Pop (Yet To Come), Best Choreography (Permission To Dance), Best Metaverse Performance (Minecraft) and Best Visual Effects (My Universe).

On the other hand, Seventeen has been nominated in three categories this year. The group is up for Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year (Rock With You) and Best K-Pop (Hot). Blackpink has been nominated for Best Metaverse Performance (The Virtual) while Lisa got a separate nomination for Best K-Pop with “Lalisa”. This also makes Lisa the first K-Pop artiste to receive a solo nomination at the VMAs.

Also Read |Blackpink: Jisoo says she didn’t ‘raise weak Blinks’ when fan says they want to give up

All the fandoms–including ARMY, Blinks, Carats (Seventeen fanbase) are now hoping fervently that their favourite group wins. As BTS has won at the VMAs for the last three years, ARMY hopes that they achieve a similar victory this time too. One fan wrote, “Y’all better take vma seriously,,, because kpop fans will be voting for sure, we better give these wins to BTS only.” Another fan noted, “BTS deserves a nomination for Artist of the Year at VMA and MyUniverse deserves a nomination for Best Collaboration category.”

BTS released their anthology album Proof this year, comprising their old hits and a few new tracks, including “Yet To Come”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth”. They’ll release their track “Bad Decisions”, in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, on August 5. Meanwhile, Blackpink is gearing up for their comeback after more than a year.

