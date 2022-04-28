BTS: PSY turns Suga into a party animal in new That That teaser, ARMY cracks up and says it ‘wasn’t ready for this’

BTS’ Suga unveiled the teaser for his upcoming music video with PSY, That That. In the teaser, the usually reserved and Suga is partying hard with PSY, which the ARMY found rather hilarious. The rapper is famously not fond of dancing. In the video, the two of them are dressed in suits and seem to be having a blast. Suga shared the video on social media, and his bandmate J-Hope commented on the video with several fire emoticons.

The ARMY is sure that the song will be a hit. One fan wrote, “I will ascend Yoongi looks so hot and handsome. A Hit incoming!” Another added, “Will this be Gangnam Style Updated version?” A third wrote, “LOOKING FORWARD TO YOONGI LEARNING PSY‘S INTENSE CHOREO FOR THAT THAT.” Another fan commented, “Poor guy just wants to make music, and is always made to dance.” Another mentioned that had it not been for his shoulder injury, Suga would have been one of the best dancers in BTS. “Hilarious to me that Suga always gets roped in to dance even if he didn’t plan at first. If not for his shoulder injury he’d have been one of BTS’ best dancers — he wasn’t lazy.”

In an earlier video, Suga said that he and PSY had become ‘besties’. He said, “At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s so well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way.”

BTS has been on a roll this month with their smooth performance of “Butter” at the Grammys, as well as their four-day concert in Las Vegas. Recently, Jimin’s OST for the series Our Blues broke several records. Fans are now awaiting the release of the band’s next album on June 10.