When BTS protected each other on stage: J-Hope saved RM from falling, V didn’t let go of Jimin’s hand after he slipped

BTS’s brotherhood is nothing less than legendary for the ARMY. The septet, comprising, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, despite having such contrasting personalities, have stuck by each other for the past eight years. The boys have gone through hardships and turmoil that have been documented in their numerous videos, lives, interviews and their Burn The Stage documentary. They’ve been each other’s support throughout, and that includes helping each other on stage innumerable times.

ARMY has taken note of the number of times the boys have looked out for each other while performing, and saved each other on stage, from grievous accidents—be it Jimin slipping on stage and V not letting go of his hand, or Jin holding the table during the Dionysus performance so that Jungkook and J-Hope don’t fall.

V-Min looking out for each other

When they were performing Blood Sweat And Tears during the Wings Tour In Osaka, V slipped and fell on stage. Though he got up and continued performing, Jimin was anxious throughout the performance and kept glancing at him to make sure he was okay. Towards the end, Jimin went to check on him too.

V has got Jimin’s back too on one occasion. When Jimin fell during the performance, V held his hand and didn’t let go till he knew that Jimin was stable on his feet. He held on to Jimin again, to make sure he didn’t fall.

Suga helping V with defunct microphone on stage

During the Love Yourself tour in Seoul, V’s earpiece stopped working. Going by the footage of the concert, V was visibly upset, and Suga went to help him out quietly. The problem was resolved, and V’s voice could be heard.

Jin protecting J-Hope and Jungkook during Dionysus performances

The choreography of Dionysus is immensely complex, and it involved dancing on a rather unstable table on stage. During the performance, the members jump on and off the rickety table, and even a slight difference in timing could have proven dangerous. However, during the part when J-Hope and Jungkook jump on the table, ARMY noticed how Jin holds the table every time, so that they don’t fall.

When Jimin stopped the others from falling on a slippery stage

During the Love Yourself tour in Singapore, Jimin slipped and fell on stage. The others were visibly concerned, but continued performing. Without distracting from the performance, Jimin signalled to the others that a part of the stage was slippery and should be avoided. The members steered away from the slippery portion and improvised.

When J-Hope saved RM from falling into a hole on stage

During a concert that involved Dionysus+ Not Today Medley, J-Hope noticed a hole in the stage and pushed RM to one side to prevent him from falling into it.

When J-Hope and RM rapped for Suga after his earpiece stopped working

During the Fourth Muster, there was an issue with Suga’s earpiece and he had to stop rapping. J-Hope and RM stepped in and continued rapping for him instead.

Currently, the boys are on an ‘extended’ break till March and are keeping fans entertained with their Weverse and Instagram posts.