BTS: President Joe Biden played Butter to make the band comfortable at White House, watch J-Hope’s adorable reaction

BTS members were rather awestruck when President Joe Biden played their hit summer single Butter for them during their visit at the White House last week. In a video shared by POTUS, Biden plays their song Butter to make them feel more at home. Posting the video on Instagram, Joe Biden wrote, “It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts.bighitofficial. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters.” On hearing the song, BTS members are overjoyed and J-Hope even tried to do a small jig.

Joe Biden told the septet that there has been an escalation in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US in recent times. “Hate only hides. When good people talk about it and say how bad it is, it goes down. People care a lot about what you say, and what you are doing is good for all people. It’s not just your good talent. It’s the message you are communicating. It matters.”

BTS leader RM (Kim Nam-joon) thanked Biden for signing a recent legislation to put a halt to Covid-19 hate crimes in the country. “We want to say thank you, sincerely, for your decision such as signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. So we just want to be a little help and we truly appreciate the White House and government’s (efforts) trying to find solutions,” he added.

RM also took to Instagram and shared several photos of himself in front of the White House too.

Meanwhile, BTS will release their anthology album Proof on June 10, just ahead of their debut anniversary. The anthology album will comprise their old hits as well as a couple of new ones.