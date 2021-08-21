BTS postpones Map Of The Soul tour for the second time, ARMY expresses dismay

Famous South Korean K-Pop act BTS has postponed the Map of the Soul Tour for the second time, reported Deadline. South Korean entertainment company that manages BTS announced the news on the online platform Weverse. BTS consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The statement read, “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

It continued, “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

The tour was originally meant to begin in April 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has had multiple paid concerts and has also released singles “Dynamite” (August 2020) and “Butter” (May 2021), both of which were in the English language in the meantime. They also released their album BE in November 2020.

BTS Army, the group’s fandom, expressed dismay on social media sites.

One tweeted, “Pandemic really hit us hard. Our dream concert! Now we have to fight again for the future tickets selling.”

Another wrote, “I’m very sad, but it’s understandable because of the pandemic. I’m pretty sure that BTS doesn’t want to risk their health or ARMY’S. I’ll still be looking forward to the day when we can see them perform live. Until then, let’s keep listening to the great music that they give us.”

One pointed out that tickets for a future concert will be even more challenging. “Literally in tears just knowing that i had tickets to their concert gave me hope each day that i would eventually get to see them, but all of that is gone. Now getting tickets for a future concert of theirs is gonna be even harder than what it already was,” tweet read.