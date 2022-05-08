Did BTS drop hints of Proof’s lead single years ago? ARMY hunts down evidence: ‘They planned their career ahead of time’

Much to the joy of ARMY, BTS announced the title of the lead single from their upcoming album Proof, along with a cover image. The K-pop band— comprising of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin have revealed that the name of their upcoming album is Yet To Come, leading fans to unearth old videos and interviews as they became convinced that the band had been leaving behind clues all along about the future plans of their career. ARMY looked back at the HYYH era and are sure it’s coming back.

BTS’ agency Big Hit took to its social media accounts on Friday to reveal the name, as well as the cover that had “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” written on it, combined with the schedule for the release of the teasers and music video. The recent recent date in the schedule was June 13, but it was labelled with three red question marks, leaving ARMY to speculate. Many fans said that the band has been dropping hints for over seven years now. Fans say that the song will be an addition to BTS’ HYYH era, a BTS concept that stands for “Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa”, which means most beautiful or happiest time of one’s life. The HYYH era consists of four BTS albums: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 1.

Piecing more clues to the puzzle, ARMY scrutinised the train from the music video of RUN– BTS, the lead single for their fourth extended play, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2, which released in 2015. In the video, RM is seen walking by a train’s cargo car carrying the number 20219 on it. The train with the number 20219 was seen in the music video of Reflection, a song from their 2016 album Wings.

The clues didn’t stop there and ARMY is wondering how they could have been so blind, as during the Grammys performance, the HYYH background was present too. One fan wrote, “bts online today watching us realize all of the subtle hints for proof and yet to come they gave us for months that all went over our head.” Another fan wrote, “Joonie had already hinted + their Grammy performance was the biggest hints for the Yet to come (The most Beautiful Moment).”

One shared a photo of the train, “We can finally know what’s this picture all about.” Others noted that when the numbers are arranged they reveal Proof’s release date, and 9 also marks the band’s ninth anniversary this year. A fan explained, “Also if you move the numbers around it’ll come out as 22106 which is the comeback date,” while another wrote, “So therefore I conclude (9)6/10/22.” One added, “Also if you add the first two lines of the numbers below the big ones you will get 6 and 10, the remaining numbers add to 22 which is the comeback date.”

The anthology album Proof with three new songs will release on June 10, 2022.