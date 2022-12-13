scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

BTS members take one last OT7 photo with Jin at the training camp as he begins military service; V shares tearful tribute: ‘Let’s not get hurt…’

BTS’ Jin has enlisted for mandatory military service. The rest of the members bid farewell to him at the training camp.

BTSBTS bids goodbye to Jin
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

BTS’ Jin left for his military service today, and photos of the band with the vocalist at the training camp have gone viral. In the new photos, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook pose with Jin, while trying to play around with his buzzcut. Jin had earlier penned a brief message as goodbye for ARMY, saying, “This is curtain call…”

On the other hand, V, who had arrived just in time to say goodbye, shared a small tribute to Jin, which featured a video clip of them singing on the stage with Jin’s song “Astronaut” in the background. He captioned his post, “Let’s not get hurt….”

Also Read |BTS, the seven boys who revolutionised K-Pop: Their story of blood, sweat and tears

J-Hope posted photos of his last dinner with Jin, wishing him all the very best. RM had just shared a photo of himself on Instagram, and fans instantly pointed out that his eyes were filled with tears.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Earlier in the day, Dispatch had shared videos of Jin heading for service. Big Hit had released a statement, cautioning fans against visiting the training camp. The statement read, “In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space for reporters. The agency will not spare its efforts and continued support until the day Jin fulfills his military service duties and returns in good health. Thank you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

In October, after a year or more of much debate surrounding their military enlistment, BTS announced that they would be going ahead with their mandatory service, beginning with Jin. The schedules for other band members are still undecided.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:11:42 pm
Next Story

Members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ burn chairs, sofas at Jalandhar gurdwara

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Sonarika Bhadoria’s dreamy roka ceremony with fiance Vikas Parashar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close