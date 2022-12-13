BTS members take one last OT7 photo with Jin at the training camp as he begins military service; V shares tearful tribute: ‘Let’s not get hurt…’

BTS’ Jin left for his military service today, and photos of the band with the vocalist at the training camp have gone viral. In the new photos, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook pose with Jin, while trying to play around with his buzzcut. Jin had earlier penned a brief message as goodbye for ARMY, saying, “This is curtain call…”

On the other hand, V, who had arrived just in time to say goodbye, shared a small tribute to Jin, which featured a video clip of them singing on the stage with Jin’s song “Astronaut” in the background. He captioned his post, “Let’s not get hurt….”

J-Hope posted photos of his last dinner with Jin, wishing him all the very best. RM had just shared a photo of himself on Instagram, and fans instantly pointed out that his eyes were filled with tears.

Earlier in the day, Dispatch had shared videos of Jin heading for service. Big Hit had released a statement, cautioning fans against visiting the training camp. The statement read, “In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space for reporters. The agency will not spare its efforts and continued support until the day Jin fulfills his military service duties and returns in good health. Thank you.”

In October, after a year or more of much debate surrounding their military enlistment, BTS announced that they would be going ahead with their mandatory service, beginning with Jin. The schedules for other band members are still undecided.