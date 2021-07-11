BTS’ Permission To Dance sets a new record, crosses 100 million views

BTS has once again set new records for themselves with their latest track, Permission To Dance. The new music video has now surpassed 100 million views after its release on July 9. The track is currently the 35th full group music video of BTS to achieve this feat, following their earlier successes such as Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Butter and others.

Permission To Dance has been co-written by Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, who had earlier worked with BTS for Dynamite and Butter.

In Permission To Dance, the septet imagine the end of the pandemic, apart from busting some hip moves.

Ed Sheeran had earlier written on social media, “Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it’s being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people. Check out Permission to Dance by @bts.bighitofficial on all platforms x.”

This is his second collaboration with the band after ‘Make It Right’. In an interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, Ed shared, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

With Permission To Dance, Butter topping the Hot 100 for six weeks, and their fashion runway debut, BTS is on a roll at the moment. The South Korean band’s global fan-base called ARMY is expanding by the minute. In an interview with Jaeki Cho for Amazon Music, BTS’ RM opened up about the love of the fans. “Everyone asks us why do we have such a diverse fandom? When you are in the eye of a hurricane, you can’t find out. When the hurricane goes away, we’ll find out.”