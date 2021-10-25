BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Concert: V controls his tears, Jungkook holds his hand. Watch

Much to the joy of ARMY, BTS — Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are back on stage for their first online concert in over a year at Los Angeles. The concert titled Permission To Dance On Stage was held at California’s SoFi stadium. The septet opened the show with their 2020 hit Dynamite, following which they performed bangers like Butter, Fire, Fake Love and Bapsae. BTS’s singer V had to remain seated throughout the performances as advised by doctors, owing to pain in his calf muscles, but his energy was clearly visible to the fans.

There were several highlights of the show, including Jimin showcasing epic dance moves, and the final Permission To Dance. However, one of the most endearing ones was the brotherhood on stage, especially where Jungkook holds his hand out to V (Taekook as they’re popularly called) as a gesture of comfort. Fans noticed how V tried to control his tears on stage and still gave a powerful performance with his vocals.

Later, V took to Weverse to apologise to his fans for the same and stated that he will bounce back stronger. He wrote, “I will come back even cooler. You guys bought expensive tickets, so I’m sorry I wasn’t able to sufficiently show (a good performance).”

Emotional fans flooded Twitter saying that they were proud of V, and that he did his best.

Talking about missing his fans, Jungkook said, “I was singing Spring Day, and looking at the empty seats I almost teared up. I have a motto, that I’d rather die than live without passion. But it seems that light in me is fading. After today’s concert I feel I need to meet you soon. I miss you so much. Wherever you are, we’ll fly to you,” he said to the fans. Jungkook also had a message for the haters, “For those who hate me, I just want to say, so what?”

BTS had a golden year with their singles Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe raging through the Billboard Hot 100.