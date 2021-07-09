Permission to Dance music video: BTS imagines the end of pandemic, cowboy style

K-pop band BTS is back with their latest single Permission to Dance. The music video accompanying the catchy number has the members of the band dressed up in like cowboys as they break some dance moves in a Western setting. The song was released on BTS Army Day.

The theme of the video seems to be the end of the pandemic as many countries have resumed activity and have declared that the worst of Covid-19 seems to be behind them. For others, it can be seen as an imagination of a promising future where the world will be free of Covid-19. The video has people sporting face masks and they fling them off towards the end.

Watch BTS’ Permission to Dance MV here:

English pop icon Ed Sheeran has collaborated with BTS’ RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and JungKook for Permission to Dance. This is his second collaboration with the band after ‘Make It Right’. In an interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, Ed shared, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

Previously, BTS has collaborated with Halsey for ‘Boy With Luv’, Steve Aoki for ‘Mic Drop’, Nicki Minaj for ‘Idol’ among other international pop stars.

BTS has been basking in the success of their last single ‘Butter’ as the song has remained atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks.

On BTS Army Day, the band will also be making a lot of appearances. They also came out with a BTS ARMY playlist — Snow Flower by V, Still With You by Jungkook, Bicycle by RM, Abyss by Jin, Hope World by J-Hope, People by Agust D (Suga), and Filter by Jimin feature on the playlist.