BTS’ Permission To Dance banned in Seoul gyms, here’s why

BTS might have gifted us with Permission To Dance, but there’s no permission to work out to the song in gyms. According to the latest reports, the new BTS track along with other K-pop hits such as Drunk-Dazed by Enhypen, are being banned from being played in gyms in Seoul.

Authorities believe that working out to fast-paced tunes with over 120 beats per minute could pose a risk, especially during group workouts. Apart from the tunes being played in gyms, authorities have also capped the maximum treadmill speed at 6 km/h. Apparently, these techniques are to prevent people at the gym from breathing too quickly or splashing sweat on others, and hence preventing virus pores from spreading.

Gym owners are rather disgruntled with this change. Kang Hyun Ku, the owner of a gym in Seoul told Reuters, “My biggest question is whether playing classical music or BTS songs has proven to have any impact on spreading the virus.”

The city’s health officials say that they examined several viewpoints before deciding to ban songs with more than 120 beats per minute. Meanwhile, President Moon Jae In has apologised to citizens and requested them to bear with him.

Gym members usually bring their own headphones and music devices, which leave owners no control over their workout speed. The good news is that BTS’ Butter and Blackpink’s Rose On The Ground, which are favourites on the Billboard right now, are not part of the list of banned tunes.