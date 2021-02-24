BTS perform Life Goes On, Blue and Grey, Telepathy at MTV Unplugged, say ‘hope ARMY enjoys it’

BTS fans might be missing watching the stage performances of the K-pop band from across the world but the group is making sure that the fans get their regular dose of BTS love virtually. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently appeared on MTV Unplugged and entertained their fans with the tracks from their latest album BE. The band performed “Blue and Grey”, “Telepathy” and “Life Goes On”. They also surprised fans with a cover version of Coldplay’s “Fix You”.

This was the band’s first performance as a septet in 2021 as Suga was missing in action for a while due to his shoulder surgery. This was also the first that fans heard the band performing “Blue and Grey” and “Telepathy”.

As the performance ended, RM said that they wanted to bring out these performances in a live concert but cannot do so due to the pandemic. “We will continue to stay by your side this year with good music,” said Jungkook in a message to the BTS ARMY.

“We were supposed to show you these stages at a live concert, so we’re sorry we had to do it remotely, but hope many of you still enjoyed it. We’re so grateful we got this chance to perform live. We really hope ARMY enjoys it,” said Suga. “In 2021, we’ll continue to be who we are as BTS and bring great music, comfort and healing,” said V.

BE released in November 2020 and the title track “Life Goes On” was inspired by the theme of the global lockdown. In a previous interview with NDTV, BTS had said, “We want to see our fans in India and show them our performances. We hope that day will come soon when this pandemic comes to an end.”

“I think more than ever, during this global pandemic, music transcends barriers, nationalities and age. It’s encouraging for us to hear how our music gave some energy through a difficult period. And I think that the way to overcome this is for all of us to pull ourselves together,” they added.