BTS opens Global Citizen’s live with all smiles as they perform Permission To Dance, watch

BTS opened Global Citizen’s special 24-hour live event with a thrilling performance of their single, Permission To Dance, which raged through the Billboard’s Top 100 this summer.

Starting on September 25, philanthropic organisation Global Citizen began its 24-hour worldwide event Global Citizen Live, during which artists from all over the world take the stage in various cities across six continents. The event is intended to raise awareness and urge global unity in fighting against poverty, climate change, and international vaccine inequity.

Apart from BTS, the star-studded lineup for the mostly live broadcast included Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Metallica, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, the Black Eyed Peas, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, H.E.R., Alessia Cara, Ricky Martin, Kylie Minogue, DJ Snake, and more.

BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, performed Permission To Dance at Seoul’s Sungnyemun Gate. Clad in suave outfits and wearing their trademark smiles, they kicked off the live event with the song that was intended to reimagine the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the septet released their collaboration ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay, which is steadily climbing the charts.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra attended the event in Paris, and shared videos, photos on her Instagram account.