BTS takes over New York’s Grand Central with “On”

K-pop band BTS performed ‘On’ at New York’s Grand Central on Jimmy Fallon’s show. K-pop band BTS performed ‘On’ at New York’s Grand Central on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

K-pop band BTS took over New York’s Grand Central Terminal as they performed their latest track “On”. The performance was a part of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show The Tonight Show.

Fallon hosted the show and its different segments on the subway including the show’s opening monologue. BTS had a chat with Fallon about their new album Map of the Soul: 7 in the train and then proceeded to present a mesmerising performance.

Jimmy Fallon also presented the band with questions from their fans and this too was filmed inside the subway as Fallon and the band members took seats in the train.

Fallon took BTS to New York’s famous Katz’s Deli for their pastrami sandwiches. The band members also served a few customers in the Deli.

BTS is extensively promoting their latest track “On.” The song was first launched on TikTok and was released 12 hours later on YouTube.

BTS is short for Bangtan Boys, and the group’s members include V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd