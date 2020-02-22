BTS new song On is impressing the fans

BTS released its new song ‘On’ on Friday. BTS released its new song ‘On’ on Friday.

The popular K-pop band BTS has released their new single titled “ON” from their new album Map of the Soul: 7. The song is a rework of the early BTS single “N.O”. Within a few hours of its release, the song has crossed over 36 million views and is trending on number three on YouTube.

Before appearing on YouTube, the song was launched exclusively on social media app TikTok. The TikTok users got to watch the song 12 hours ahead of the rest of the world.

BTS joined TikTok in September 2019 and crossed one million followers in record time.

Map of the Soul: 7 is the fourth album of BTS. Their last album, Map of the Soul: Persona released in April 2019.

BTS is short for Bangtan Boys. It is a pop, hip-hop music band comprising of seven male members — V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook.

BTS was first formed in Seoul in 2013 and broke through in the US pop market in 2017, becoming the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award.

