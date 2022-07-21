BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out soon; ARMY says ‘No break, only breaking records’

July 21, 2022 11:31:01 am
BTS isn’t going anywhere, not anytime soon at least. After expressing their worries about becoming mechanical and needing a break in June, the band members have been constantly churning out joy for ARMY in some form or the other. After Jungkook’s Left Or Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box, ARMY has ‘Bad Decisions’, a collaboration between the vocalists and Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. While Snoop Dogg had earlier spoken about the song, BTS had remained mum about it. Last night, Benny Blanco announced the song and it was later shared by the band members.
In a video, Benny Blanco had joked with Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook, if he could join their band. At first the band members refuse and then agree to ‘make the best song ever’.
benny: 나도 BTS에 껴줘!🥺
BTS: 응?🤷♂️
benny: 나도 잘할 수 있을 것 같은데!🥺
BTS: 음…안돼😅 대신 우리가 엄청난 곡을 같이 만들어볼 수는 있을 것 같은데?🤩
(https://t.co/OQLDkyepnV)
Cast: @ItsBennyBlanco #Jin #Jimin #V #JungKook pic.twitter.com/ulii1dSdoF
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 20, 2022
Excitement burst forth on Twitter, and ARMY shared numerous memes and tweets, trending ‘BTS Is Coming’. One fan shared a hilarious video of RM, saying ‘me looking for the break they were talking about’.
me looking for that break they were talking about pic.twitter.com/2Yu9f32S3g
— thea (@prismamin) July 20, 2022
Another wrote, “Bts literally said “let’s split, surround them and attack from multiple directions.” One added, “Attack from Multiple directions : AUGUST IS FOR BTS BTS IS COMING BAD DECISION IS COMING.” One fan wrote, “The only break that BTS knows is “breaking new records.” A fan wrote, “I just love how BTS said they were going on a break and Army have been busier than ever since.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The song with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco will be out on August 5. Meanwhile, BTS isn’t giving much of a chance for fans to rest because In The Soop, a variety show, starring V and his Wooga Squad will be out on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 22.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out soon; ARMY says ‘No break, only breaking records’
Meghan Markle keeps it casual and elegant on dinner date with Prince Harry
Punjab vet varsity GADVASU notifies increase in internship allowance, students end protest
Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh says trolls comment she started makeup company because she looks ugly: ‘Nobody asked Steve Jobs…’
Nigerian women footballers boycott training in protest over lack of payments over 10000$
Highly-radicalised man involved in propagating ‘jihad’ against India arrested from Bihar: NIA
Delhi weather: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall for city, issues ‘yellow’ alert
FBI adds Indian woman to its ‘Missing Persons’ list, seeks help from public
As paneer butter masala trends on social media, enjoy this lip-smacking recipe
Karnataka to serve eggs in midday meals 46 days in a year in midday meals
‘Don’t make us scapegoats’: Doctors question action taken in Safdarjung Hospital case
Ahead of Congress protest over Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning, police restrict traffic movement in New Delhi