BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out soon; ARMY says ‘No break, only breaking records’

BTS isn’t going anywhere, not anytime soon at least. After expressing their worries about becoming mechanical and needing a break in June, the band members have been constantly churning out joy for ARMY in some form or the other. After Jungkook’s Left Or Right with Charlie Puth, J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box, ARMY has ‘Bad Decisions’, a collaboration between the vocalists and Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. While Snoop Dogg had earlier spoken about the song, BTS had remained mum about it. Last night, Benny Blanco announced the song and it was later shared by the band members.

In a video, Benny Blanco had joked with Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook, if he could join their band. At first the band members refuse and then agree to ‘make the best song ever’.

Excitement burst forth on Twitter, and ARMY shared numerous memes and tweets, trending ‘BTS Is Coming’. One fan shared a hilarious video of RM, saying ‘me looking for the break they were talking about’.

me looking for that break they were talking about pic.twitter.com/2Yu9f32S3g — thea (@prismamin) July 20, 2022

Another wrote, “Bts literally said “let’s split, surround them and attack from multiple directions.” One added, “Attack from Multiple directions : AUGUST IS FOR BTS BTS IS COMING BAD DECISION IS COMING.” One fan wrote, “The only break that BTS knows is “breaking new records.” A fan wrote, “I just love how BTS said they were going on a break and Army have been busier than ever since.”

The song with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco will be out on August 5. Meanwhile, BTS isn’t giving much of a chance for fans to rest because In The Soop, a variety show, starring V and his Wooga Squad will be out on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 22.