BTS new revelations: J-Hope fears the future, V realised he was famous after getting discount

BTS interviews and games are nothing less than a treat for the ARMY. The popular K-Pop band, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, V, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook have bared their lives and struggles to their fans (of course not their love lives so much). Their close friendship and brotherhood is also cherished. In the latest game show hosted by Vanity Fair, the team played a game on how well they know each other.

During the game, BTS members were asked questions about themselves and they wrote down answers, only to check if other members guessed it right. There were many special moments, including RM revealing his favourite feature was his height, Suga would not like to re-record any song, as he feels that it’s ‘all part of the journey’.

RM also revealed that his favourite singer was Nas, and rapped a few lines from one of his songs. The rest of the members were rather astonished as it was it was the first time they had heard him rap Nas’s songs.

J-Hope was asked about his biggest fear, he answered future, saying that he wanted to give a profound answer for once. V was asked when he realised he was famous, apparently it was when he got a discount. The boys had to guess Jin’s favourite song to dance to, and Jimin instantly said, “Permission To Dance!” Jin answered, “How could you give such a generic answer?” The real answer was a song called Jin, which the singer said he loved because it had his name. The boys had to also guess what Jimin talks about the most, and apparently it was working out.

It has been an epic year for BTS, as they’ve seen their single Butter raging on the Billboard charts, occasionally interchanging with Permission To Dance.