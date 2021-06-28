BTS’s new Butter concept photos break the internet, fans call Jimin’s red hair ‘superior’

BTS on Sunday shared several photos as they prepare to release the CD version of their hit song Butter. In the series of photos titled Butter concept, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook showed off their new hairstyles.

While BTS leader RM’s navy blue-dyed hair caught the attention of fans immediately, Jin’s brown tresses also won hearts. Suga opted for pink extensions for his black curly hair, and Jimin went for dark red shades. J-Hope coloured his hair a unique shade of ombre with purple highlights, while Jungkook maintained his purple hair.

Fans flooded the comments section of the photos with reactions like “I’m dying!”, “Jimin’s red hair is superior!” and “Let me get my inhaler!”

Apart from the hairstyles, the members of BTS were seen sporting denim and leather jackets, skirts and accessories. There were a lot of items in the photos, including a pamphlet with words ‘permission to dance’, diary with the words ‘for the army’, and glasses of milk.

These photos come after Ed Sheeran announced that he has a new track with BTS. On radio show Most Requested Live, Ed said, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well,” he said. However, it isn’t clear if the song he’s referring to is the same as the one the members are soon set to release.