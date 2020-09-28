BTS’ new album BE (Deluxe Edition) to be out in November

BTS is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for its special this week. (Photo: BTS World/Facebook)

Korean pop band BTS is all set to release their next album titled BE (Deluxe Edition) on November 20. According to Variety, BTS said in an announcement, “The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.'”

The statement also shared that for BE (Deluxe Edition), BTS was not only involved in the music-making process, “but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.”

Also read: BTS: The sheer thought of a Grammy nomination is thrilling

The announcement about BE (Deluxe Edition) comes after BTS’ last single “Dynamite” became the most viewed song in 24 hours on YouTube, along with recently topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The K-pop band had recently spoken about spreading the message of optimism in the times of coronavirus pandemic, during a virtual speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly. BTS members – Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jin had also performed at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and America’s Got Talent 2020.

Also read: Tiger Shroff on a possible collaboration with BTS: I am such a big fan

BTS is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for its special this week. The band will also hold their online concert titled BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E on October 10 and 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd