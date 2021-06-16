BTS Muster Sowoozoo 2021: BTS earns over $71 million, fan event breaks viewership record

BTS celebrated their 8th anniversary with a two-day fan event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, held on June 13 and 14. And it wouldn’t be a BTS concert if it didn’t break records, would it?

The virtual show gathered over 1.33 million paid viewers from across 195 countries in two days. BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo made the fans feel a part of the show, as they incorporated interactive technologies such as Army in Echo and Army On Air. There was a big screen below the stage which showed fans all over the world enjoying the event.

Total earnings

Muster Sowoozoo is also said to have brought in over $71 million (Rs 52 crore), inclusive of ticket sales and merchandise sales. The two-day fan event raked in at least 80.0 billion KRW, which is an estimated revenue based on Big Hit Music’s press statement.

'BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO' (Lee Ji Eun)

A standard Muster ticket cost 49,500 KRW, which is approximately $44.30 (Rs 3226) and a 4K ticket costs 59,500 KRW, approximately $53.30 (Around Rs 3886) The ticket sales itself would have increased between 65.8 billion KRW and 79.1 billion KRW (approximately $59.0 million- $70.9 million). These were the official numbers released.

Previous records

The previous record stood at 993,000 viewers across 191 countries for their Map Of The Soul on E Online concert last October, and 756,000 for Bang Bang Con: The Live in June 2020.

Best moments from Muster

There might not have been fireworks at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium, but it seemed to pale in comparison to the electric performances by the septet, coupled with the energy of the screaming fans on the screens. Though Army might not have been physically present, BTS made sure they got to see the moves on the single Butter.

Apart from this, there was the unveiling of the Korean version of Wishing On A Star, which was released in 2016, as part of BTS’s second full-length Japanese album. There were individual performances of Chicken Noodle Soup and Daechwita.

Omg RM & Jimin KILLED it!!! 🔥😍❤️ Meeeee muerooooo 🥺🥺 https://t.co/pSzZpAqfYW — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) June 14, 2021

Let’s not forget the hip-hop remix of Not Today, as well as the first live performance of Dis-ease, something the fans have been waiting for eagerly.

The group’s latest single Butter had just reached its third consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.