BTS military exemption to be discussed by Presidential committee? Here’s what the agency said

On Friday, HYBE Labels addressed news reports that the upcoming Presidential transition committee would be visiting the corporation’s office in Seoul to discuss military exemption for BTS. As per the team, members of president-elect Yoon Seok Yeol’s transition committee have indeed requested a visit to the company. However, there are no details about the date of the meeting.

Pinkvilla’s Hallyutalk, in an Instagram post, shared that HYBE as well as a representative from the Presidential transition committee denied the reports stating that the chairman’s visit was to discuss possible military service exemption for BTS.

“They stressed that the visit is instead focusing on difficulties faced in the field of the entertainment industry, among other matters,” a part of the caption read.

It further stated that there so no reason to bring up the exemption as the BTS members have intention to fulfil their military services.

The caption read, “HYBE also asserted that there is no reason to bring up the subject of BTS’ exemption, and that the group’s members have also expressed their intention to voluntarily fulfil their military service multiple times previously.”

The Korean band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook is arguably the biggest boyband in the world, soaring in its popularity everyday. And it’s not usual to see them dominating social media platforms, particularly Twitter every day.