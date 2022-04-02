BTS members RM, Jimin, Suga attend Bruno Mars’ show before Grammys, fans request ‘please collaborate already’

K-pop band BTS is getting ready to take the stage at the Grammys this weekend and ahead of their big performance, some members of the popular Korean band attended Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas concert.

BTS leader RM took to Instagram to share a photo with Bruno Mars. Members Suga and Jimin can be seen in the photo as well. The Uptown Funk singer shared on his Instagram, “Thank you @bts.bighitofficial for coming down to last nights gig in Las Vegas. Hope y’all enjoyed yourselves! ✨Sincerely @silksonic.” BTS will also take the stage in Las Vegas where they will be performing for four nights.

Fans showered the comments section with requests for a collaboration. One fan wrote, “SILK SONIC X BTS COLLAB WHEN.” Another wrote, “My gosh, please collab already!!!”

Days before the band’s trip to the US, the band’s youngest member Jungkook tested positive for Covid. Jungkook shared a video from his room and said, “Everybody, I’m fine. I don’t want to lose my muscle so I keep moving I ate and lied down and ate and lied down so I afraid I’m gonna gain weight. I’m taking good care of myself so don’t worry too much and let’s meet soon!”

J-Hope also tested positive a few days ago and was earlier isolating in Seoul, however, he will be joining the rest of the band members in the US. He shared on WeVerse, “You were all worried, right?? I’m really okay!!! I eat well~ and sleep well~ during quarantine, so I get better quickly haha! I was so worried because I was confirmed at an important time. But as it’s already happened, so I told myself, ‘Take medicine and rest well! Let’s recover quickly and show you guys a good condition!’ That’s how I spent my quarantine period. More than anything, I thought you guys were worried. I’m sorry to greet you so late, Now that quarantine is over! I’ll join them soon according to the procedure!”