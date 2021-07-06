BTS members to make runway debut with Louis Vitton fashion show, watch preview

BTS will feature in Louis Vuitton’s upcoming fashion show in Seoul. In April, the Bangtan boys were announced as the global ambassadors for the luxury brand.

On July 5, BTS revealed through their official Twitter account that they will be participating in the Fall-Winter 2021 Show in Seoul. They shared a sneak preview of the team modelling too, which of course got fans excited.

We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul!

💜 this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).

#BTS #방탄소년단 #LVMenFW21 pic.twitter.com/mZggkzaG0o — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 5, 2021

The show will be live-streamed on July 7th, 3:30 pm IST.

Meanwhile, in a first, BTS’s Butter would play at the European Championship, which will be held at the Wembley stadium. The boys beat Billie Eilish and Usher with a total of 46.6% votes. Butter is currently reigning the Billboards Hot 100 music charts. The song is BTS’ second English track, after Dynamite. In addition, they would also drop the Butter CD, which features a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Recently, there was some relief for BTS fans, who were worried that Jin would have to go for mandatory enlistment. On June 23, the Korean government said that BTS‘ mandatory enlistment will be delayed if they submit an application.

“BTS hasn’t submitted an application for military service yet. But if they do, the government will naturally push for their military enlistment postponement,” Hwang Hee the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, told Korean news channel YTN.