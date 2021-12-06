BTS members launch their individual Instagram accounts after announcing ‘extended period of rest’

After announcing that they will be taking an “extended period of rest”, BTS members on Monday launched their individual Instagram accounts. Each of the verified band member’s accounts has already attracted over 4 million followers.

Big Hit Music, which manages the band, earlier on Monday announced that BTS would be taking some time off to “recharge with creative energy,” with the intention of returning to work in early 2022.

“BTS focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul,” read the statement.

According to the record label, the break will begin after they complete the scheduled events in Los Angeles and 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (전정국) (@jungkook_bighitentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIN (김석진) (@jin_bighitentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA (민윤기) (@suga_bighitentertainment)

In announcing the group’s imminent break, the first since 2019, Big Hit Music said BTS “stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation.”

It added: “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-HOPE (제이홉) (@jhope_bighitentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (박지민) (@jimin_bighitentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (김태형) (@taehyung.bighitentertainment)

The statement asked fans, collectively known as the BTS ARMY, to “show consideration for (BTS members) need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives.”

Big Hit Music added that BTS will also “be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,'” with a concert scheduled to take place in Seoul in March.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans,” the statement concluded.