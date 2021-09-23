BTS meets Coldplay in New York ahead of My Universe release, gives them gifts

BTS and Coldplay’s much-anticipated collaboration My Universe will release on Friday, September 24. Prior to the release of the single, the two bands reunited in New York and posed for a picture that is sending ARMY and Coldplay fans into a meltdown.

The septet consisting of Jin, RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope took to their official Twitter account and shared the image with the caption, “My Universe Crew ! (+Modernized hanbok).”

For the unversed, hanbok means traditional Korean clothes. Coldplay shared the same photo, with a couple of hearts. We got to see a small teaser, a while ago, of BTS and Chris Martin singing, which makes the wait harder to bear for ARMY.

BTS had an interaction with Coldplay earlier in the month. In the video, BTS talked about their love for dancing and how their leader RM became accustomed to dancing, only after he joined the group. V shared in the video that he started learning dance professionally just a few years ago and soon found that for this form of expression, he doesn’t really need anyone’s permission. Chris Martin shared that two decades ago, he decided that he would move on stage the way he liked but was particularly nervous when he shared the stage with Beyonce and Bruno Mars during their Superbowl show.

BTS took centrestage at the UN as special envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They also addressed crucial issues such as vaccination and climate change. The boys performed their latest song Permission To Dance, and six million watched the video in just five hours. The band is riding high on their successful 2021, as their singles Butter and Permission To Dance have soared through billboards, and they’re awaiting their next single with Coldplay.