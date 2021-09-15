BTS meets South Korean President with fist bumps, receive diplomatic passports

K-Pop sensation BTS met Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday, to hand them their appointment papers as his special envoy for public diplomacy. They greeted each other with fist bumps, and photos went viral on social media. BTS received their diplomatic passports and a fountain pen each from the South Korean President. BTS were officially named the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture

Last year the President had appointed BTS — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The septet had gone to Cheong Wa Dae, or Blue House, the official office and residence of the President for their appointment ceremony.

This comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, where the Bangtan Boys will start their activities as the “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture”, as informed by the Blue House. BTS along with President Moon attend the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment of the Decade of Action on Monday.

ARMY was of course extremely proud of the boys.

🎥 BTS com o presidente Moon ao longo dos anos BTS SOUTH KOREA’S PRIDE 🦊 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/PeZpPdbrD9 — Universo ⟭⟬ Bangtan ⁷ (@Univers_Bangtan) September 14, 2021

All @BTS_twt members were given diplomatic passports and a fountain pen as part of their role as Special Presidential Envoys of Future Generations & Culture appointed by the President of South Korea. pic.twitter.com/LaV6SqPXgl — BTS Global Charts⁷ (@BTSGlobalCharts) September 14, 2021

No words… I’m just really proud of them… How much they have achieved…😭😭😭 BTS SOUTH KOREA’S PRIDE #방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/3mtWP20qQl — クルズ ジェン (Jenn) (@ajan_09) September 14, 2021

“As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, its attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues,” the Blue House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, BTS will collaborate with British band Coldplay on their new single My Universe. The track will be released on September 24. BTS recently won three MTV Video Music Awards in the best group, song of summer and best K-pop categories.