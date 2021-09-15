scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
BTS meets South Korean President with fist bumps, receive diplomatic passports

BTS received their diplomatic passports and a fountain pen each from the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 15, 2021 2:35:23 pm
BTS meets South Korean President (Photo: BTS/ Twitter)

K-Pop sensation BTS met Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday, to hand them their appointment papers as his special envoy for public diplomacy. They greeted each other with fist bumps, and photos went viral on social media. BTS received their diplomatic passports and a fountain pen each from the South Korean President. BTS were officially named the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture

Last year the President had appointed BTS — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The septet had gone to Cheong Wa Dae, or Blue House, the official office and residence of the President for their appointment ceremony.

This comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, where the Bangtan Boys will start their activities as the “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture”, as informed by the Blue House. BTS along with President Moon attend the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment of the Decade of Action on Monday.

More On BTS |BTS and Chris Martin have a blast singing My Universe in latest video, watch

ARMY was of course extremely proud of the boys.

“As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, its attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues,” the Blue House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, BTS will collaborate with British band Coldplay on their new single My Universe. The track will be released on September 24. BTS recently won three MTV Video Music Awards in the best group, song of summer and best K-pop categories.

