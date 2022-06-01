scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
BTS meet President Joe Biden, address Asian hate crimes at White House

BTS made brief statements to reporters prior to the meeting with President Joe Biden, calling for a halt to crimes targeting Asian Americans.

By: Reuters | Washington |
June 1, 2022 10:43:41 am
South Korean boy band BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for U.S. social justice causes, met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians. The K-pop stars made brief statements to reporters prior to the meeting, calling for a halt to crimes targeting Asian Americans.

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes,” band member Jimin said through a translator. “To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.” The meeting came as Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month in May drew to a close following a sharp upswing in hate crimes against the community in the past year.

Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for COVID-19.

While the meeting was closed to press, the White House said one goal was to “discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

In June 2020, BTS fans raised about $1 million in one day in the #MatchAMillion online campaign for U.S. social justice causes, matching the band’s donation to Black Lives Matter.

“As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art,” Big Hit Music said.

