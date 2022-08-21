BTS and tackling ARMY’s marriage proposals: When Jin ended dreams with ‘don’t talk nonsense’ Jungkook demanded paperwork

BTS is now accustomed to marriage proposals, and each member of the septet has a different reaction to it. After RM and Jungkook’s recent pictorial photoshoots, the proposals have increased multifold (just if you didn’t think that was possible) and everyday there’s a new Twitter trend of sorts where the boys are concerned. While some of the members remain perplexed, amused or ignore them, the others respond playfully to ARMY’s earnest requests, particularly the maknae line (V, Jimin and Jungkook). For over the past nine years, the band has been inundated with offers from eager fans every time they host a VLive. Not just that, fans carry placards to their concerts too, asking the boys to marry them.

While proposals to Suga have now become an inside joke between ARMY and BTS, the other band members have had more than their fair share of marriage requests. Jungkook, who calls himself ‘international playboy’ responds with, “If you want to marry me, we need paperwork. We’d have to meet each other’s parents.” Jimin once told a fan, “You’ll have to ask my father. And maybe, my mother too.” However, RM and Jin remain rather baffled at the trend.

In fact, during one of his VLives, Jin was scrolling through the comments and read out a fan asking to marry him. Jin, being his rather blunt self, said, “Don’t talk nonsense,” and moved to the next comment. In another VLive, Jin continued his tradition of ending ARMY’s dreams. “Someone said marry me in the chat room.” He paused and then said matter-of-factly, “No.” On the other hand, RM put his intellect to good use and asked fans, “Is it a trend for you guys to ask us to marry you?”

Well, the proposals aren’t going to stop anytime soon–or ever–as long as BTS is in existence, especially not with the concept pictorials that the band members are sharing everyday.