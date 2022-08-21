scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

BTS and tackling ARMY’s marriage proposals: When Jin ended dreams with ‘don’t talk nonsense’ Jungkook demanded paperwork

BTS members receive an inordinate amount of marriage proposals, to the extent that it's now become an inside joke.

BTSBTS and the endless stream of wedding proposals. (Photo: Weverse/ Big Hit)

BTS is now accustomed to marriage proposals, and each member of the septet has a different reaction to it. After RM and Jungkook’s recent pictorial photoshoots, the proposals have increased multifold (just if you didn’t think that was possible) and everyday there’s a new Twitter trend of sorts where the boys are concerned.  While some of the members remain perplexed, amused or ignore them, the others respond playfully to ARMY’s earnest requests, particularly the maknae line (V, Jimin and Jungkook). For over the past nine years, the band has been inundated with offers from eager fans every time they host a VLive. Not just that, fans carry placards to their concerts too, asking the boys to marry them.

While proposals to Suga have now become an inside joke between ARMY and BTS, the other band members have had more than their fair share of marriage requests. Jungkook, who calls himself ‘international playboy’ responds with, “If you want to marry me, we need paperwork. We’d have to meet each other’s parents.” Jimin once told a fan, “You’ll have to ask my father. And maybe, my mother too.”  However, RM and Jin remain rather baffled at the trend.

In fact, during one of his VLives, Jin was scrolling through the comments and read out a fan asking to marry him. Jin, being his rather blunt self, said, “Don’t talk nonsense,” and moved to the next comment. In another VLive, Jin continued his tradition of ending ARMY’s dreams. “Someone said marry me in the chat room.” He paused and then said matter-of-factly, “No.”  On the other hand, RM put his intellect to good use and asked fans, “Is it a trend for you guys to ask us to marry you?”

Well, the proposals aren’t going to stop anytime soon–or ever–as long as BTS is in existence, especially not with the concept pictorials that the band members are sharing everyday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 10:51:48 am
Next Story

India logs 11,539 Covid-19 cases

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’: Farooq, Omar Abdullah dance steals the show at a wedding. Watch video

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
UK, Gulf countries and Egypt among 7 locations on IIT expansion list

UK, Gulf countries and Egypt among 7 locations on IIT expansion list

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement