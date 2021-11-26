BTS: South Korea National Assembly has ‘intense’ debate on exempting boy band from military enlistment, stands divided

BTS’s mandatory military service is currently a subject of discussion for ARMY, who are rather anxious that they might not get to see the septet perform together for two years. South Korea’s National Assembly is also reportedly divided over exempting the boy band from enlistment.

According to Yonhap News Agency, which quoted remarks from Boo Seung-chan, the spokesperson for Korea’s defense ministry, who noted that the military is considering “situational variables” over the so-called BTS Law. If the BTS Law bill is passed, it would allow the septet to continue their work as K-pop idols for 34 months under an alternative program, in place of them undergoing the regular 18 to 22 months of mandatory military service served by South Korean males, according to The Korea Herald.

“Regarding the revision bill, the defense ministry cannot help but consider situational variables. The one that we face at this very moment is the situation caused by the shrinking population,” Boo said during a press briefing. “Secondly, there is also a need for social consensus. In other words, this is about a fair military service,” he added, highlighting the need to be “prudent” about the situation.

According to Yonhap and The Korea Herald, a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s defense committee had “failed to make any progress” during discussions recently. The Korea Herald described the debate over the pros and cons of the law as “intense”.

For the uninitiated, all Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s military for about 20 months. Currently, Jin will turn 29 in a few days, RM is 27, Suga is 28, J-Hope is 27, Jungkook is 24, Jimin is 26, and V is 25.