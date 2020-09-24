BTS: Life goes on, let’s live on

BTS addressed the 75th UN General Assembly with a powerful message. (Photo: BangtanOfficial/Facebook)

Korean band BTS recently delivered a virtual address at the 75th United Nations General Assembly. The band members spoke about feeling gloomy when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and how eventually they were able to spread the message of optimism in these trying times.

Unlike their address in 2018, when only band leader RM spoke at the meeting, this time all seven members of the group addressed the gathering. Their address moved along like a story where they talked about feeling alone and even depressed on occasion until they decided to comfort each other and make music together so they could help their fans and be there for them. The band’s address is hopeful and inspires people to look ahead.

Band leader RM began by sharing how their world tour was cancelled when the pandemic hit, and he “became alone.” Jimin said that the band members “comforted each other and talked about what we could do together.” Suga talked about the “unwanted but welcome” precious time “maybe for the first time.” He shared that BTS continued to have the support of their fans.

V shared that he was “frustrated and depressed” but “wrote songs, and thought about who I was.” He said, “I thought, ‘If I give up here, then I’m not the star of my life.’” J-Hope said that while they were feeling these emotions, they decided to embrace them and “began to make music together.” The band released their first English single “Dynamite” during this time. “This is where the music came from, and this made us honest,” J-Hope remarked.

Jin then said that while it is important to think about the future, “but cherishing yourself, encouraging yourself and keeping yourself happy is the most important. In a world of uncertainty, we must cherish the importance of me, you and us.”

RM concluded, “Now, more than ever, we must try to remember who we are, and face who we are. We must try to love ourselves, and imagine the future. BTS will be there with you. Let’s reimagine our world. We’re huddled together tired, but let’s dream again. It might feel like it’s always night and we’ll always be alone, but the night is always the darkest before the first light of dawn.”

The band signed off with the lines, “Life goes on. Let’s live on.”

