BTS: Sleepy Jimin clings to V at airport as they leave for White House visit, ARMY says ‘V-Min forever’

BTS is on the way to the White House, US to meet President Joe Biden. While band member Jungkook left a day early, the rest of the members left today (May 29). Dispatch shared a video of the boys at the airport, waving at the paparazzi. What caught ARMY’s attention was a sleepy Jimin clinging to V (Kim Taehyung) at the airport. Of course, V-Min (V Jimin) fans were quick to cheer for their brotherhood and flooded the video with love for the duo. “V-Min forever,” one fan wrote. Another added, “They all look so incredible.”

It’s a running joke between BTS and ARMY that invariably one fan asks Suga to marry them on a V-Live or otherwise; one fan wrote, “All of Bangtan marry me!”

Meanwhile, the band took to Weverse and shared posts of themselves in the flight, saying that ‘they would go well’.

Jin shared a photo of himself and wrote, “Will be back soon. I feel like I can sleep well as I played video games till 8 am.”

BTS will visit the White House to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month on Tuesday, May 31.

In a statement, the White House said, “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

Earlier, BTS collaborated with UNICEF for Love Myself, which is an anti-violence campaign. In 2021, they performed at the United Nations General Assembly. They promised to help promote UN goals for 2030, which includes ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.